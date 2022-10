Lauko was practicing with the Bruins on Monday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Lauko's presence on the 23-man roster was confirmed by the NHL media site, though the team didn't announce an official transaction. The 22-year-old Lauko slotted into a fourth-line role at Monday's session, indicating he will be in the lineup versus Pittsburgh. With David Krejci (upper body) hurt, Lauko and Trent Frederic will likely split the available ice time.