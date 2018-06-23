Bruins' Jakub Lauko: Versatile forward joins Bruins in Round 3

Lauko was drafted 77th overall by the Bruins at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A versatile forward that has shown an ability to play a variety of roles, Lauko brings elite speed and dogged determination to the table, but little else. Playing virtually the entirety of this past season as a 17-year-old for Chomutov in his native Czech Republic, Lauka received minimal playing time on a veteran-laden club. Lauko will have a chance to develop into an asset for Boston because of how well he moves, but he has a basic and limited offensive arsenal. A player with Lauko's speed should be able to accomplish more than he has shown. The Bruins will allow him to marinate in Europe for several more years.