Lauko will not be tendered a qualifying offer and will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Lauko battled injuries but played 56 NHL games last season, scoring five goals and adding six assists. The 25-year-old, who was a pending restricted free agent, will now be free to sign with any team without penalty as an unrestricted free agent once free agency opens. His injury issues might scare some teams off, but he proved to be an effective player who brought speed and skill to the bottom-six when he was in the lineup.