Lauko will be on loan with HC Karlovy Vary (Czech Republic) for the start of the 2020-21 season.

Lauko is expected to rejoin the Bruins for the start of training camp but will at least get a few games in before November. In 22 games with AHL Providence, the 20-year-old winger notched five goals and four helpers. Even after attending camp, Lauko will likely either be sent back to Europe or the minors and shouldn't be expected to log significant time in the NHL next year.