Zboril (upper body) will come off injured reserve and suit up Thursday night against the Islanders.

In his return to action, Zboril, who has missed two straight games, is slated to work on the Bruins' second defensive pairing along with Brandon Carlo. The 2015 first-rounder's fantasy impact has been modest thus far, with Zboril having recorded two assists and four PIM in 14 games.