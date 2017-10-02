Play

Zboril was reassigned to AHL Providence on Monday.

The 2015 first-round pick took part in Saturday's preseason contest against Chicago, which ended in a 1-0 defeat. This upcoming campaign will be Zboril's first as a pro, so Boston will be hoping that the young blueliner is able to develop as a player more so than being able to contribute at the NHL level right away.

