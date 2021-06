Zboril (upper body) could draw into the lineup for Saturday's Game 3 versus the Islanders if Brandon Carlo (undisclosed) is unable to go, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

Zboril has yet to play this postseason due to an upper-body injury, but he'll be an option if needed for Saturday's matchup with the Isles. The 24-year-old blueliner picked up nine helpers through 42 games during the regular season.