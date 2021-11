Zboril logged an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Zboril earned his first point of the year in his third game, and he's now played in consecutive contests for the first time this season. The 24-year-old took the place of Mike Reilly for both of the Bruins' games this weekend. Zboril has added just four shots on net, seven hits and four blocked shots in a limited role on the third pairing, so fantasy managers need not track his progress too much this year.