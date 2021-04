Zboril recorded an assist, two shots on net, four PIM, two hits and a pair of blocked shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Zboril has picked up four helpers in his last 11 outings. The 24-year-old defenseman remains limited to a third-pairing role. He's earned eight assists, 29 shots on net, 56 hits and a minus-3 rating through 35 appearances in 2020-21.