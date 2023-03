Zboril registered an assist versus the Sabres on Sunday.

Zboril was back in the lineup for the first time since Feb. 23 against the Kraken. It was just the fourth appearance for the season for the blueliner since mid-November. With the Bruins rotating their blueliners ahead of a postseason run, Zboril could crack the lineup periodically but figures to remain primarily a healthy scratch more often than not.