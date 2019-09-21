Zboril is among the Bruins' prospects coach Bruce Cassidy is challenging to step up this season, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

When speaking of Zboril, Anders Bjork and Zach Senyshyn, Cassidy noted, "those guys are in the last year of their entry deals. It is important. You're playing for your spot here in Boston, but also for your livelihood. You want to earn that next contract, and for some guys it takes a little bit longer." When the Bruins took Zboril 13th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, it was a defensible pick, given the team's blue line needs at the time. Since then, however, Zboril has turned in a pair of moderately successful AHL seasons, while several players (including Mathew Barzal, Kyle Connor, Thomas Chabot and Brock Boeser) taken after him have already blossomed into NHL stars. Heading into the coming season, Zboril isn't projected to start out with the big club, but a strong start in Providence could earn him a call-up in what looks to be a pivotal season for the 22-year-old backliner.