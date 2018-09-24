Bruins' Jakub Zboril: In contention to play Saturday
Zboril (undisclosed) might be in the lineup against the Flyers on Saturday.
While the news rules Zboril out for the next two contests, the blueliner will have one preseason appearance to prove to team brass he is worthy of an in-season call-up down the road. Selected by the Bruins with the 13th overall pick of the 2015 NHL Draft, the Czech put up 19 points in 68 outings last season for AHL Providence.
