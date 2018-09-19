Zboril sustained an apparent injury after absorbing a hit from Garnet Hathaway in Wednesday's O.R.G China Games finale, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

The Bruins took Zboril in the first round (13th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He has yet to make his NHL debut, but the Czech defenseman crafted four goals, 15 assists and a plus-12 rating over 68 regular-season games for AHL Providence last season. There's reason to believe he'll be re-evaluated ahead of Saturday's road clash with the Red Wings.