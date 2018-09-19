Bruins' Jakub Zboril: Injury surfaces during China Games
Zboril sustained an apparent injury after absorbing a hit from Garnet Hathaway in Wednesday's O.R.G China Games finale, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
The Bruins took Zboril in the first round (13th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He has yet to make his NHL debut, but the Czech defenseman crafted four goals, 15 assists and a plus-12 rating over 68 regular-season games for AHL Providence last season. There's reason to believe he'll be re-evaluated ahead of Saturday's road clash with the Red Wings.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...