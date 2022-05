Zboril (knee) agreed to terms on a two-year, $2.275 million contract with Boston on Monday.

Zboril missed the bulk of the 2021-22 campaign after suffering a torn ACL and was limited to just 10 games for the Bruins. In those appearances, the blueliner managed three assists, 13 shots and 24 hits while averaging 15:44 of ice time. With his new deal in place, Zboril should be a full-time NHL roster player but is unlikely to offer more than mid-range fantasy value given his limited offensive upside.