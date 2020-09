The Bruins have loaned Zboril to HC Kometa Brno of the Czech Extraliga, freelance hockey writer Mark Divver reports.

Zboril spent the entirety of the 2019-20 season with AHL providence, picking up 19 points while posting a plus-20 rating in 58 games. The 2015 first-round pick will almost certainly be recalled by the Bruins for training camp ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.