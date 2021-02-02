Zboril notched an assist in Monday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.

Zboril's helper arrived via a nice feed to David Pastrnak, whose second goal of the game brought the score to 3-2, Washington. Nine games into the season, Zboril has logged two assists and a plus-1 rating, while establishing himself as an NHL regular. The 2015 first-rounder is off the radar in most fantasy formats, but Zboril does have the skating ability and skills to join the offense when opportunities to do so arise, something the Bruins coaching staff has encouraged the team's young blueliners to do this season.