Zboril (upper body) is slated to miss Monday's matchup with the Islanders, per Conor Ryan of MassLive.com.

Zboril has played in just two of the Bruins' last 18 contests due to various ailments and will be on the shelf for his seventh straight outing. Without the blueliner, Jeremy Lauzon and Connor Clifton figure to continue featuring as the third pairing.