Zboril (illness) should be available Tuesday night against the Sabres, according to coach Bruce Cassidy.

If so, Zboril's non-COVID-19 related illness will have cost him just one game. The 24-year-old has notched eight assists and 16 PIM in 39 games in his first season as an NHL regular. At some point down the road, however, he could end up squeezed out of the Bruins' lineup, but such a scenario would hinge on all of the team's top blueliners being healthy and available at the same time.