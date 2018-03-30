Bruins' Jakub Zboril: Picks up the pace
Zboril has logged two goals and four points over his last four games for AHL Providence.
Overall, the 2015 first-rounder has recorded three goals and 15 points to go along with a plus-15 in 59 games in his first season as a pro. Zboril's recent production, however, signals that the 21-year-old's game is starting to round out and suggests that the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder could make a run at an NHL job as soon as next season. With blue line prospects Rob O'Gara and Ryan Lindgren having been recently dealt by the Bruins, Zboril and Providence teammate Jeremy Lauzon profile as the organization's next wave of young talent on the back line.
