Zboril (upper body) shed his non-contact jersey at Wednesday's practice, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

With Matt Grzelcyk still dealing with a lower-body injury and Jeremy Lauzon (hand) set to miss time, Zboril's looming activation from IR arrives at a good time for the Bruins. Based on Wednesday's practice, look for Zboril to work on the team's second defensive pairing along with Brandon Carlo when Boston faces the Islanders on Thursday night.