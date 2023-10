Zboril was recalled from AHL Providence on Friday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

Zboril's addition to the NHL roster may only be temporary considering the corresponding moves leave the team without a full complement of healthy forwards. Still, if the Bruins decide to keep an extra blueliner on the roster ahead of Saturday's matchup with Detroit, Zboril should have the inside track ahead of Mason Lohrei who was also recalled Friday.