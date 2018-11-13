Bruins' Jakub Zboril: Promoted to top level
Zboril was recalled from AHL Providence on Tuesday.
This is the first call-up of the season for Zbroil, who has recorded two goals and another pair of helpers over 13 games with the Baby Bruins this season. An undisclosed training camp injury really squashed Z's chances of cracking the Opening Night roster, but there's a chance he could be deployed in Wednesday's road game against the Avalanche -- it largely depends on how Brandon Carlo (upper body) is feeling ahead of the contest.
