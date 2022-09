Zboril (knee) is on the Bruins' training camp roster, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Zboril missed most of 2021-22 after tearing his right ACL in December. He was given a 6-9 month recovery timeline, so he's at the far end of that now and appears ready to compete for a bottom-six job. The Bruins will be missing Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) and Matt Grzelcyk (shoulder) to begin the year, giving Zboril a strong chance of making the Opening Night roster.