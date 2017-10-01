Play

Zboril was recalled from AHL Providence and suited up for Boston's final preseason game against Chicago on Saturday.

It's more likely than not that Zboril was recalled to enable the Bruins to rest some of their veterans in Saturday's game, rather than the team rethinking his roster status with the beginning of the regular season upon the horizon. Expect Zboril to be reassigned to Providence in the coming days.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories