Bruins' Jakub Zboril: Recalled Saturday
Zboril was recalled from AHL Providence and suited up for Boston's final preseason game against Chicago on Saturday.
It's more likely than not that Zboril was recalled to enable the Bruins to rest some of their veterans in Saturday's game, rather than the team rethinking his roster status with the beginning of the regular season upon the horizon. Expect Zboril to be reassigned to Providence in the coming days.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...