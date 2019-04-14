Bruins' Jakub Zboril: Recalled to NHL
Zboril was promoted from AHL Providence on Sunday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
With Torey Krug (undisclosed), Connor Clifton (undisclosed) and Kevan Miller (lower body) all dealing with injury, the team elected to provide insurance to the blue line. Zboril has played two games with the big club this season, and recorded no points while averaging 10:56 of ice time.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...