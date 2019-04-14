Zboril was promoted from AHL Providence on Sunday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

With Torey Krug (undisclosed), Connor Clifton (undisclosed) and Kevan Miller (lower body) all dealing with injury, the team elected to provide insurance to the blue line. Zboril has played two games with the big club this season, and recorded no points while averaging 10:56 of ice time.

