Zboril (upper body) isn't slated to play Wednesday night against the Capitals, Jimmy Murphy of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

With Jeremy Lauzon (right hand) out and Zboril not in line to play, Connor Clifton is set to remain in Boston's lineup for Game 3 of the team's first-round playoff series. Zboril's fantasy impact during the regular season was modest, as the 2015 first-rounder tallied nine assists and 18 PIM in 42 games.