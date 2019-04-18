Bruins' Jakub Zboril: Returned to minors
The Bruins shifted Zboril to AHL Providence on Thursday, per TSN transactions.
Zboril was brought to the big club to provide some depth along the blue line with Torey Krug (undisclosed), Chad Clifton (undisclosed) and Kevan Miller (lower body) all injured. Krug was back in action for Game 3 on Monday and played in Game 4 on Wednesday as well, so the Bruins appear comfortable sending Zboril back to Providence so he can help the AHL squad with its own playoff run.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...