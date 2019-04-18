The Bruins shifted Zboril to AHL Providence on Thursday, per TSN transactions.

Zboril was brought to the big club to provide some depth along the blue line with Torey Krug (undisclosed), Chad Clifton (undisclosed) and Kevan Miller (lower body) all injured. Krug was back in action for Game 3 on Monday and played in Game 4 on Wednesday as well, so the Bruins appear comfortable sending Zboril back to Providence so he can help the AHL squad with its own playoff run.