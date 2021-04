Zboril (illness) will return to action Tuesday night against the Sabres, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

Following a one-game absence, Zboril is slated to work on the Bruins' third defensive pairing along with Jeremy Lauzon. With newcomer Mike Reilly now in the mix and Matt Grzelcyk back in action, it doesn't seem likely that Zboril, who has notched eight assists in 39 games to date, will see much power-play time in the immediate future.