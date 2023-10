Zboril was reassigned to AHL Providence on Saturday, per CapFriendly.

Milan Lucic (ankle) was placed on long-term injured reserve, and Zboril's contract made him an option to optimize the Bruins' cap relief from that move. The 26-year-old defenseman has 76 games of NHL experience and could be called up later in the year if the Bruins need depth on t he blue line.