Zboril agreed to terms on a two-year, $1.45 million contract with Boston on Wednesday.

Zboril played in just two contests for the Bruins this season in which he registered one shot and three hits while logging 10:56 of ice time per game. The blueliner -- who is currently playing overseas on loan with HC Kometa Brno (Czech Republic) -- should get every opportunity to secure a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night.