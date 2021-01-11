Zboril has been seeing work with Kevan Miller on the Bruins' third defensive pairing, Eric Russo of the team's official site reports.

With Zdeno Chara and Torey Krug no longer in the in mix, there's an opportunity for Zboril to secure regular NHL duty for the first time since being a first-round draft pick in 2015. The 6-foot, 200-pounder logged three goals and 19 points in 58 games for AHL Providence last season. While his numbers didn't stand out, Providence coach Jay Leach indicated that Zboril was his best defenseman down the stretch last year. In his projected role with the Bruins, Zboril isn't on the fantasy radar, but he does have a modest degree of upside on offense, with Miller noting that the 23-year-old "sees the ice really well. He skates really well, he makes good plays."