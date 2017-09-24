Zboril has been assigned to AHL Providence.

Zboril, taken 13th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, is a promising offensive-minded blueliner with a bit of a mean streak, but the 20-year-old will now head to the AHL for some additional seasoning. He's coming off a 2016-17 season in which he logged nine goals and 41 points in 50 games for QMJHL Saint John.