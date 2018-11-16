Bruins' Jakub Zboril: Set to make NHL debut
Zboril will make his NHL debut Friday night against the Stars, NHL.com's Jeff Miller reports.
The same applies to Connor Clifton, with the young duo needed due to injuries to Zdeno Chara (leg) and John Moore (lower body). Zboril, who was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2015 NHL draft, logged two goals and four points in 13 games for AHL Providence prior to his recall. While those numbers don't stand out, the second-year pro does have the potential down the road to develop into a solid two-way blueliner at the NHL level with a bit of a mean streak.
