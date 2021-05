GM Don Sweeney relayed Monday the Bruins hope that Zboril (upper body) will be available when the team's next series opens up.

The same applies to fellow blueliner Jeremy Lauzon (hand), while Kevan Miller is dealing with an undisclosed injury and a cloudier timetable. The Bruins have some time off before their second-round playoff series opens, but if either of the aforementioned trio is available by then, Jarred Tinordi would presumably revert to reserve status.