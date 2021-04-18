Zboril (illness) won't be available for Sunday's game against the Capitals, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

The illness is believed to be non-COVID-19 related, but Zboril is still not feeling well enough to suit up. Zboril will be a tough loss to the lineup, as he's produced eight assists, 61 hits and 30 blocks across 17:26 of average ice time in 39 games this campaign. The 24-year-old's next chance to suit up is Tuesday against Buffalo, as Jarred Tinordi is expected to replace him in the lineup Sunday.