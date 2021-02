Zboril (upper body) won't play Thursday night against New Jersey, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

With Zboril, who has logged two assists in 14 games to date, set to be sidelined Thursday, Connor Clifton is on track to work alongside Kevan Miller on the Bruins' third defensive pairing. Zboril slots into the day-to-day category as Sunday afternoon's contest against the Flyers approaches.