Hagens scored twice and added an assist in Boston College's 5-1 win over Harvard University on Monday.

Hagens took the early scoring lead in the Beanpot with his three-point effort. The Bruins prospect is up to 14 goals and 14 assists over 22 NCAA appearances this season. Hagens and BC will take on Boston University, which defeated Northeastern University in a 3-2 shootout, next Monday for the Beanpot title.