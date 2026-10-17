Hagens notched two assists, including one on the power play, and added two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Hagens earned the first multi-point effort of his young career with this performance. It also included his first power-play point. Through eight contests, Hagens has racked up two goals, four assists, 13 shots on net, five hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating while seeing time on the third line. Hagens could move up the lineup if he continues to find success on offense.