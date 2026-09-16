Head coach Marco Sturm said Wednesday that Hagens seized an opportunity to shine during rookie camp, Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal reports.

Sturm said that Hagens' participation in rookie camp gave him a head start ahead of training camp following a summer in which the 19-year-old did a lot of work to prepare for the potential to see regular action in the NHL this year. Hagens made a pair of regular-season appearances with the Bruins last year and recorded an assist, two PIM and a hit while averaging 14:33 of ice time. He spent most of last season at Boston College, where he recorded 23 goals, 24 assists and 24 PIM across 34 regular-season appearances.