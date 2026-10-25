Hagens scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Sharks.

Hagens assisted on Casey Mittelstadt's opening goal before scoring his fourth of the season to put Boston ahead 4-3 in the third period. The rookie continues to show encouraging offensive instincts, particularly around the net, where he's finding opportunities to finish scoring plays. His recent production makes him worth monitoring in deeper leagues, although his secondary offensive role could limit his consistency.