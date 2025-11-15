Hagens scored a goal on six shots and added an assist in Boston College's 7-3 win over UMass-Amherst on Friday.

Hagens has maintained his strong play from last year into a positive start to 2025-26, logging four goals and seven assists over 10 games. The Bruins' top prospect is in his sophomore year and should continue to be a massive part of the Eagles' roster at least for the rest of this campaign. It's unclear if the No. 7 pick from 2025 will sign his entry-level deal this spring or if he'll head back to school for another year of development.