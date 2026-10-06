Hagens scored an unassisted goal in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Senators.

The 19-year-old spoiled a combined shutout bid for Ottawa with an aggressive forecheck early in the third period, as his pressure forced Samuel Ersson to misplay the puck in the corner and allowed Hagens to bank the puck home off the netminder as he scrambled to get back in position. It was a strong recovery for Hagens after it was his neutral-zone giveaway in the second period that led directly to a Drake Batherson tally. Growing pains are to be expected for the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, but Hagens has his first two NHL goals in four contests to begin the current campaign while adding seven shots on net, four hits, three blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-1 rating while skating on the third line at even strength and the second power-play unit.