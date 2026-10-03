Hagens scored a goal and added two hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.

Hagens tallied his first NHL goal in the first period to put the Bruins ahead 2-1. The 19-year-old is attempting to stick at the NHL level this year, working in a third-line capacity. He's added two shots on net, two hits and two blocked shots over his first two contests of the year. Since he's a 19-year-old first-round pick, Hagens is eligible to head to the AHL this season under new NHL rules, but it may be better for his development to grow in Boston rather than Providence. Hagens should already be scooped up in dynasty formats, but he's worth keeping track of throughout 2026-27 to see if he can produce enough to help in redraft leagues.