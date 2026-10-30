Hagens scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Hagens has three goals and an assist over his last five outings. The 19-year-old forward continues to impress from the third line, though the Bruins have given him power-play time and are rolling three scoring lines this year. Hagens has five goals, five assists, 27 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 14 appearances. He ranks second to Gavin McKenna (15 points) in rookie scoring, and they're tied on goals, along with Roman Kantserov. Expect Hagens to remain in the Calder Trophy conversation throughout the year.