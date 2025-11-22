Hagens scored two goals in Boston College's 7-3 win over the University of Maine on Friday.

Hagens is heating up and now has six goals and seven assists over 12 contests this season. As expected, Hagens is playing a large role for the Eagles this season. The 2025 No. 7 overall pick is projected to be more of a playmaker, but developing a scoring touch in his college career can only help his case for a quick rise to the Bruins' NHL roster in a year or two.