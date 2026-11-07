Head coach Marco Sturm announced Saturday that Hagens (back) is expected to miss multiple weeks, per Jack Studley of Boston Hockey Now.

After being placed on injured reserve early Saturday morning, Hagens' timeline for recovery has been revealed to keep him sidelined for at least the next five or six games. It's an unfortunate break for the Bruins and the 20-year-old winger, as he had posted six goals, 12 points, 34 shots on net and 19 blocked shots over 17 games prior to going down. His absence might hurt his rookie of the year case in the long run, but once he's able to return, he'll give the Bruins' third line a major boost. In his absence, expect the newly recalled Michael Eyssimont, who was named the AHL's player of the month for October, to take his place.