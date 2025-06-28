Hagens was the seventh overall pick by Boston in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

A year ago, Hagens was considered the top pick in the 2025 draft class. But a slightly underwhelming offensive season coupled with the strong play of others dropped the undersized pivot to seventh overall. Hagens is smart and shifty with the puck, and he can thread the puck to guys in ways that others can only dream. His skating and smarts (and his American birth certificate) mean there are plenty of comparisons to Jack Hughes and Logan Cooley. The former is a stretch, but the latter could be close as long as his game continues to develop. At minimum, Hagens is a cerebral, high-volume assist man who plays in the top six. And a top-line playmaker beside a brute if the stars align.