Van Riemsdyk registered an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Monday's 5-1 win over the Panthers in Game 1.
Van Riemsdyk has a helper in three straight contests, and he's up to four points over six playoff outings. The 35-year-old winger's continued success on offense can only help him stick in the lineup as a bottom-six forward with power-play skills. In addition to his offense, he's picked up 11 hits, 10 sohts on net and a plus-3 rating this postseason.
