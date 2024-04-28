Van Riemsdyk scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4.

Van Riemsdyk slotted home the Bruins' first goal at 15:09 of the first period. The tally was the winger's first since Feb. 17 versus the Kings, and it was the first time he'd earned a point since March 2 against the Islanders. When he plays, van Riemsdyk often occupies a bottom-six spot in the lineup. He had 11 goals, 27 helpers, 142 shots on net and a plus-7 rating in 71 regular-season appearances this year.