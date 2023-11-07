Van Riemsdyk produced a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Van Riemsdyk set up Brad Marchand's third-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. With three points over his last two games, van Riemsdyk has moved past his recent four-game slump. The 34-year-old winger is at eight points (four on the power play) with 27 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 12 contests this season.